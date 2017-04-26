Wheelchair hoops Players get Canada class instruction

Women’s wheelchair basketball teams from Kampong Speu and Battambang will play an exhibition game at the Olympic Stadium Indoor Arena at 5pm today after the successful completion of a three-day coaching program in Phnom Penh conducted by four visiting Canadian coaches.

There will be a half-time dance show from Epic Arts, an inclusive performance group based in Battambang. The program is the work of the Office of the Embassy of Canada in association with the International Committee of the Red Cross in Cambodia (ICRC), the Cambodia Basketball Federation and the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport.

“We have been providing physical rehabilitation services in Cambodia for the past 25 years, and in 2012 we helped set up the women’s wheelchair basketball teams. We are proud of the dedication of these women to playing the sport,’’ said Roman Paramonov, head of the ICRC mission in Cambodia.

The scoring, court dimensions and height of the basket are the same in the wheelchair version as in regular basketball.

The event is sponsored by ABA Bank, the Canadian International School in Phnom Penh, Intercontinental Hotel Phnom Penh, Manulife and DFDL.