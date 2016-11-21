Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - World rugby award goes to Balopp

World rugby award goes to Balopp

Cambodia-based rugby-promoting NGO Kampuchea Balopp took the Rhino Grass Roots Rugby Award at the World Rugby Conference and Exhibition at London’s Hilton Metropole Hotel.

Balopp representative Frederic Hervouet received the award last week from former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio and Reg Clark, the CEO of Rhino Group.

Five international candidates were shortlisted for the award: the Batumi International Beach Rugby Festival (Georgia); the Cronk-Cunis National U21 Festival (England); the Las Vegas Invitational Tournament (USA); the Piotrowice Nyskie International Rugby Festival (Poland); and Balopp.

Balopp, a youth development through sport organisation that works with over 800 disadvantaged and disabled children, was founded in 2013 and is based in Phnom Penh.

Leading rugby equipment brand Rhino Rugby works with World Rugby to support grassroots programs that use rugby as a medium for social change.

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".