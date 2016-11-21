World rugby award goes to Balopp

Cambodia-based rugby-promoting NGO Kampuchea Balopp took the Rhino Grass Roots Rugby Award at the World Rugby Conference and Exhibition at London’s Hilton Metropole Hotel.

Balopp representative Frederic Hervouet received the award last week from former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio and Reg Clark, the CEO of Rhino Group.

Five international candidates were shortlisted for the award: the Batumi International Beach Rugby Festival (Georgia); the Cronk-Cunis National U21 Festival (England); the Las Vegas Invitational Tournament (USA); the Piotrowice Nyskie International Rugby Festival (Poland); and Balopp.

Balopp, a youth development through sport organisation that works with over 800 disadvantaged and disabled children, was founded in 2013 and is based in Phnom Penh.

Leading rugby equipment brand Rhino Rugby works with World Rugby to support grassroots programs that use rugby as a medium for social change.