Wrestlers grab three gold medals

Cambodia’s wrestlers yesterday won three gold medals to add to the 10 silver and 17 bronze medals they claimed on Tuesday at the 2016 Southeast Asian Senior Championships hosted by the Kingdom at the National Sports Complex.

Vietnam dominated the event, collecting 15 gold medals in total.

Thailand, Malaysia, Laos and Singapore finished the tournament with only silver and bronze medals.

On the final day of the tournament yesterday, SEA Games gold medallist Don Sao of Cambodia beat Cheah Wenjian of Malaysia to win gold in the 97kg division.

Cambodia’s Yin Bona won out over Singaporean wrestler Eddy Zulqarnain to claim a gold medal in the 57kg event.

Another young wrestler from the host country, Chhoeun Chheang, won a third gold medal for the Kingdom after he beat Singapore’s Mohamad Firdaus yesterday.

Cambodia became the second country to host the yearly regional wrestling tournament after the inaugural championships in Singapore in 2015.

