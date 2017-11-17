The ancient temples of Prasat Sambor Prei Kuk

Last August Unesco listed Prasat Sambor Prei Kuk archaeological site on the World Heritage List. For more than 1400 years the ancient capital city of Ishanabora has remained hidden in the forest.

The sixth- and seventh-century temples dot the area – over 100 temples, clustered on a plateau just 6 kilometres by 5 kilometres in area, about 35 kilometres northeast of Kampong Thom town and just a kilometre from the banks of the Steung Sen river. Deep in the forests of Kampong Thom, the ancient temples of Sambo Prey Kuk have long remained a mystery

Researchers know they date between 550-636 AD, from the reigns of King Phavarman, King Mohentravarman and King lshanavarman, but the ancient brick temples have given up few secrets regarding their origins.