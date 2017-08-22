Beefing up public and private surveillance equipment

Phnom Penh has recently placed a renewed focus on increasing security equipment around the city, with more than 1000 security cameras now installed. While public security is being beefed up, private surveillance for ones homes and businesses is also on the up.

According to Min Sovanna, director of the Ministry of Interior’s radio communication department, since 2015, the ministry had installed 600 cameras around the city while City Hall together with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had installed an additional 600 this year.

He said the high-tech security cameras were essential for adequate monitoring of surveillance and security in the capital. Sovanna added that the government was aiming to create a ‘smart city’ that advocates safety and security, with the security cameras being an important element of the goal.

Phnom Penh City Hall spokesman Met Measpheakdey said the municipality placed much importance on public safety, and the addition of new security cameras was a testament to that.

Today, it’s not only the government that is taking security and safety seriously, with many private companies also installing sophisticated security equipment into people’s homes and businesses in a bid to beef up surveillance.

City Hall is beefing up surveillance equipment. Photo supplied

Commenting on the implementation of security cameras, Sam Phalla, a sales manager at MyEyes CCTV Group, said adequate surveillance was paramount at many levels.

“Supplying safety cameras is not just about benefiting business, but national security as well,” he said.

He added that more and more people were starting to realise the importance of private and public surveillance cameras which can help to crack down on theft, robbery and money laundering. With competition in the security supply market increasing, Phalla said customers were snapping up good prices for security camera installment.

“I think the use of public and private camera technology in Phnom Penh has increased by about 30 percent in the past year or so,” he added.