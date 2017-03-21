CamEd students go on to pursue exceptional careers

While the Kingdom’s banking and finance sector is developing at a rapid pace, parents still face dilemmas when it comes to making decisions on which business school is the best for their children to pursue their degree.

In the past years, there have been many reports showcasing outstanding accounting and finance students proceeding to compete internationally, and they have always reaped marvelous results. In many of the cases, the award winners were students from CamEd. Their success pushes them from students to becoming extraordinary staff, managers, and young entrepreneurs.

Hin Kosla, a former accounting major at CamEd, also clinched first place at the global ‘Foundation in Auditing’ in 2016.

Kosla reminisced about his time at CamEd, saying, “The lecturers from CamEd were a major reason that I achieved such a high score. They are very knowledgeable about the subjects, especially one of the teachers, who had years of experience as an auditor as well, which enabled her to share real life experience that is relevant to the subject.

“CamEd has great and conducive environments and facilities for students to study,” he said. “The atmosphere at CamEd made me feel great because I could read books for hours without feeling bored.”

He graduated from CamEd in 2016. He is currently a staff at PricewaterhouseCoopers Cambodia, a multinational corporation specialising in tax, auditing and assurance services.

Regarding his dreams, he said, “My short term objective is to get ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) qualification and become a member in three years. After gaining enough experience from my audit work, I will help to run my father’s company.”

Another former CamEd student is Hor Bunthe, currently the head of finance at Wing Specialized Bank Ltd. During his tenure at Wing, he has steadily been promoted. “I have been developing myself greatly since I began as a financial analyst for two years. I was promoted to be the finance supervisor, and a year later, as the head of finance,” Bunthe said.

He graduated from being an accounting major at the Royal University of Law and Economics in 2006, and graduated with an ACCA accreditation at CamEd in 2011.

“CamEd is a roaring battlefield in terms of reinventing and training students to become professional accountants,” Bunthe said. “Research and reading are the heart and soul of every professional accountant to be triumphant in their exams and work, and that’s what CamEd advocates.”