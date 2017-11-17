The charm of Cambodia’s pristine coastline

The pristine coastline of Cambodia is a constant feature on “World’s Best Beach” lists every year. The 450 km stretch between Kep, Kampot, Preah Sihanouk and Koh Kong provinces makes up a picturesque region of the country full of sandy beaches and national parks. Dozens of unspoiled islands surrounded by crystal clear water sit right off of the country’s shores.

For tourists, it is a vast expanse waiting to be explored, with many areas that are largely untouched by large masses of people. In Preah Sihanoukville, O’Cheoteal and Victory Beaches reign supreme as some of the country’s best. Sihanoukville is the second largest city in the Kingdom and is famous for the natural beauty of the beaches. The town is famous internationally for its seaport, which connects it to the rest of the world.

The city also has some of the best seafood available. The fish and crabs are caught locally and are renowned for their good taste. The southern coast is teeming with colourful coral reefs and an abundant fish ecosystem. Many of the islands between Sihanoukville and Koh Kong province are a treasure for divers and snorkelers. Koh Ta Keav and Koh Russey are favourites of locals while Koh Rong and Koh Rong Samloem are preferred by tourists.

Sihanoukville Airport has increased the number of flights from Asean countries and China in recent years. It is also easily accessible from Phnom Penh, as it is only a 3-hour drive by car. There is also a train that runs on the weekend.

There are a number of resorts along the coast that can provide you with the food, drinks, rest and relaxation you’re looking for. In Kep, Knai Bang Chet Resort and Veranda Resort are well known for their quality. In Kampot, Nataya Resort and Thansur Bokor are considered the best. For Koh Kong, Taitai 4River Lodge is seen as the highest quality.

Rabbit Island (Koh Tonsay):

Rabbit Island, or Koh Tonsay, is only half an hour by boat from Kep Beach and provides the ideal location for swimming, snorkeling and sunbathing.

There are many beach vendors on the islands serving everything from crab curry to cold beer. The boat to the island costs $15 and many companies are planning to build resorts there.

Veranda Resort

Though it is not directly on the beach, this steep hillside resort offers some of the best views of Bokor Mountain around. Veranda has a number of unique bungalows designed to resemble traditional Cambodian architecture mixed with modern luxury.

Everything built on the 2.5 hectare site was lovingly crafted by the resort’s owner. Each bungalow is encircled by fruit trees and tropical flowers. Nature, according to the owners, was the guiding principle for the interior of these family-friendly rooms.

Nataya Resort

This resort has everything a tourist would need, including a beautiful design enhanced by its harmony with the natural beauty of the bay and emerald green gardens.

Nataya is nestled in between Bokor Mountain and the beach and is well known for wedding receptions and honeymoons.

Tatai Floating Resort

To see examples of Cambodia’s natural beauty, go to Koh Kong province. The 4 Rivers Floating Lodge on the Tatai River allows you to float into relaxation through the natural beauty of the area.

4 Rivers is unique due to its design, which features high-end technology and very light materials. The resort sits on the river behind Koh Andet village, which is located in the central heart of one of the most beautiful natural landscapes.

Downstream from 4 Rivers are the beaches and islands around Koh Smach. This area is located at the convergence of four rivers, hence the name. Some beaches look like swimming pools, and the natural white sand shines next to the pristine waters.