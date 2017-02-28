Innovative, digital generation carve a new identify for Cambodia

Being one’s own boss is an aspiration for many Cambodians. Unsurprisingly, the rapid digital proliferation has seen tech startups become a popular avenue to achieve the desired goal of self-employment. According to industry experts, a majority of these ventures are motivated by the Silicon Valley stories.

However, Mike Gaertner, chief operating officer of digital media and entertainment company Sabay Digital, says there is a lot of hard work that goes into being a successful tech startup that some first-timers might underestimate.

“Social media timelines are full of stories which imply that one needs to be an entrepreneur to be successful, rather than it being about hard-work and having an original idea,” he said.

In addition, the social media feed has become the go-to-news source for the wave of avid digital consumers.

A 2016 study on mobile phone and internet usage in Cambodia, conducted by the Open Institute, USAID’s Development Innovations and The Asia Foundation, found that 48 percent of urban and 31 percent of rural people aged between 15 to 65 claimed to use the internet or to have used it at some point. The report went on to forecast further growth in this arena.

“We expect an increase not only in Internet penetration but also in the importance that the users give to Internet (in becoming their main source of news); currently 75 percent of internet/Facebook users consider the channel to be their main source of news; this percentage will probably increase in the future, further consolidating the Internet/Facebook as the main channels for trusted news,” the report said.

Thomas Hundt, CEO of telco provider Smart Axiata, said people should consume news and information through a range of means, not just Facebook.

“The main source of information shouldn’t be only Facebook because the internet has unlimited possibilities of information education content,” he said.

Cambodia is now starting to witness many young adults engage in all kinds of digital technology to further their knowledge.

The internet has played a major role in shaping the ambitions of 18-year-old Kim. The active participant in Phnom Penh’s skateboard scene discovered street art while YouTubing skate boarding videos. Now he secures commissioned projects and actively uses the internet to develop his art techniques.

As for gaming enthusiast and computer science student Seth, he said gaming led him to discover the internet. While he aims to pursue game design as a hobby and cyber security as a profession, Seth said he needed to gain more experience before branching out onto his own in the tech startup world.

For this talented and ingenious digital generation, be it the artist or the architect, it’s clear the internet and technology places them on a level playing field with the rest of the world.

Sanghamitra Mandal