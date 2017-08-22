PlasGate plays a key role in providing secure communication for OTP and A2P

Over the last 10 years, the SMS service which is known for secured communication for A2P and marketing mostly used by banks, financial institutions and e-commerce platforms, has been growing tremendously.

“Despite the non-stop growth, the industry seems to be dominated by the international gateways which is a major concern for the local financial institutions and enterprises due to lack of trust and legality,” said Veng Sotha, CEO of PlasGate.

“However, our philosophy is not just about trust and legality but we serve as an eco-platform for the local enterprises and SMEs by focusing on quality, local touch and support with a single connection point to all mobile networks in Cambodia so that they can easily access this most secured, reliable and fast communication with an affordable price and low entry barrier,” added Sotha.

PlasGate was established in 2014 and is now the largest local SMS gateway in Cambodia. PlasGate has been legally authorised by major mobile networks such as Smart, Cellcard, Metfone, qb and CooTel, to lead this role. It is currently serving numerous financial institutions and enterprises.

“We are happy to have PlasGate Co., Ltd. as a local gateway and aggregator to provide to both enterprises and SMEs in Cambodia, a legitimate access to Smart’s network,” commented Stjepan Udovicic, Chief Marketing Officer, Smart Axiata Co., Ltd.

True Money said the company had deployed SMS service for its mobile money transfer service so that the customers can receive an instant and secured one time password as well as balance notification for their account.

“Our customers are really satisfied with the leading services and technology we provide in the mobile money transfer industry in Cambodia which is one of the key successes of our company,” the company added.

PlasGate’s Sotha is very optimistic for the future, and believes the SMS service for OTP and A2P is a unique tool for today and future communication.

“It simply makes the businesses and their customers closer than ever for those who are moving into the digital space and IoTs because all customers are attached to a basic need of mobile communication which is the special identity for all sources of interaction between the customers and applications. Hence, we will make sure our company continues to provide long-term support and trust to serve those needs and demands as we introduce more services and products,” added Sotha.