SokhaKrom App enhances healthcare accessibility

Cambodia’s IT industry is flourishing with the creation of innovative apps. The latest app to hit the market is providing a platform to make locating medical professionals and health services easier.

Sok Sopheakmonkol, CEO and founder of startup company Codingate, said he pinpointed some issues in Cambodia’s healthcare system which he wanted to address through the free app.

“I wanted to help cut down healthcare expenses and enhance access to healthcare services for Cambodian people,” he said.

“With the SokhaKrom App, we want to positively contribute to the healthcare system.”

The app provides easy navigation and details of the nearest pharmacies, hospitals, dental clinics or medical specialists, with an additional feature being short reviews that are made by the users.

Sopheakmonkol said with smartphones now acting as mini information portals, it was only fitting that people could now access healthcare services via an app. While the app was officially released last month and already has about 3,000 users, Sopheakmonkol said modifications and upgrades were underway.

“We’re now seeking cooperation with the Ministry of Health, experts and other relevant entities to make SokhaKrom even better,” he added.

“It is our expectation that our app might receive cooperation from big private companies that supply medications and medical facilities in Cambodia.”

Apps are making it easier to access information and services in the Kingdom. Photo supplied

With the app gaining the attention of the public, local health experts have generally responded positively to the smartphone health platform.

Dr. Ly Chenghuy, a public health care expert and manager of a local health website, said:

“Any service that gives educational messages related to health or healthcare services, it is a good thing.”

“However, if giving out information is done for commercial use or other purposes, it will not help the healthcare system in Cambodia.”

Chantra Be, co-founder and managing partner of interactive co-working space Emerald Hub, keeps a close watch on the development of Cambodia’s burgeoning IT sector. Be said more and more app creations in the Kingdom were not only being designed for commercial purposes, but also as a way to improve health and social services.

“Tesjor is an app that helps people find food stores and restaurants with promotions and discounts while BookMeBus is for the online purchase of bus tickets. There are a variety of new apps that are helping out the community,” he said.