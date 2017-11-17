A welcome message from the Minister for Tourism

Dr. Thong Khon, Minister

On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism of the Kingdom of Cambodia, I would like to express my warm welcome to delegates, buyers, sellers and media from all around the world to the Cambodia Travel Mart 2017 in Siem Reap of Cambodia.

As one of the fastest growing tourism destinations in Southeast Asia, Cambodia’s rich heritage, culture and natural resources offer a full range of travel experiences including eco-tourism site that are both dynamic and sustainable. The experiences for travelers are not simply the amazing Angkor complex in Siem Reap but include Phnom Penh, remarkable coastal areas, river experiences including our Mekong River Dolpins, trekking and sports.

Cambodia Travel Mart 2017 (CTM 2017) organized from 17th - 19th November 2017 in Siem Reap will be the Best Tourism Business Platform in Southeast Asia for buyers and sellers from different countries to participate in tourism business networking and business opportunities.

CTM 2017 will showcase tourism products and service in Southeast Asia, and to promote tourism potential in the region.

I would like to wish all delegates good health, success, and a great visit to Siem Reap, Cambodia - Kingdom of Wonder.

We really look forward to seeing you at CTM 2017

Dr. Thong Khon

Minister