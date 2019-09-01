The military said that an investigation had found 'weakness in following instructions' in troubled Rakhine state. AFP

Court martial held after Rohingya grave probe, says Myanmar

Myanmar said its military was conducting a rare court martial following a probe into mass graves in crisis-hit Rakhine state, two years after a bloody crackdown drove some 740,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh.

In February last year, an Associated Press report alleged at least five mass graves of Rohingya in Rakhine’s Gu Dar Pyin village – a claim denied by the government, which said the bodies were those of “terrorists”.

But the military’s official website said on Saturday that an investigation had found “weakness in following instructions” in Gu Dar Pyin, and that a court martial would “proceed in accordance with the procedures of Military Justice”.

No additional details were provided.

‘In self-defence’

The report described grisly violence at the hands of soldiers and Buddhist vigilantes, who allegedly attacked villagers with guns, knives, rocket launchers and grenades before dumping bodies into pits and dousing them with acid.

Estimates from survivors in Bangladesh put the death toll in the hundreds, the report said.

Security forces claimed they were under attack by some 500 villagers, and that they had acted “in self-defence”, according to state-run media last year.

UN seeks prosecution

UN investigators want Myanmar generals prosecuted for genocide for overseeing the brutal crackdown in Rakhine state.

The army staunchly denies the allegation, calling the 2017 operation a proportionate response to deadly militant attacks on police posts.

Rights groups say the military has done little to hold anyone accountable for atrocities.

It previously admitted that members of the security forces had helped kill 10 Rohingya in a different Rakhine village in September 2017.

Four officers and three soldiers were sentenced to 10 years in prison with hard labour, but a prison official said in May that they were “no longer in detention”.

The soldiers spent less time behind bars than two Reuters journalists who exposed the massacre and were convicted for violating state secrets.

They were released earlier this year in a pardon after more than 500 days in jail.