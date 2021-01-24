Hoang Dinh Thang, president of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe and honorary chairman of the Vietnamese People Association in the Czech Republic. VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY/VIET NAM NEWS

High hopes among Vietnamese in Czech Republic for CPV Congress

As the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) approaches, Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic express high expectations for the once-every-five-year event.

Hoang Dinh Thang, president of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe and honorary chairman of the Vietnamese People Association in the Czech Republic, voiced his belief in the success of the 13th National CPV Congress, scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2.

According to him, the CPV and state have made thorough preparations for the congress, including collecting opinions from people both at home and abroad about draft documents to be submitted to the event.

Most overseas Vietnamese are well aware that the CPV and state have successfully carried out the resolutions issued at the 12th National CPV Congress in early 2016, gaining significant achievements in developing the economy and promoting Vietnam’s stature in the international arena, he said.

Last year was full of difficulties for the whole world, but Vietnam created a bright spot by curbing the pandemic and sustaining economic growth. The country also performed important international duties, boosted international economic integration and enhanced external ties.

Those accomplishments are a source of pride for Vietnam and show the unanimity of the entire political system and the people, both at home and abroad, in national development, Thang said.

He voiced his hope that via the congress, the CPV and state would continue its focus on the overseas Vietnamese community by issuing policies that help them be more connected with the homeland and better integrate into host societies.

Vietnamese people in Europe also expect Vietnam’s relations with European countries to be strengthened to new heights, and will serve as an important bridge in this process, he said.

Nguyen Van Son, secretary of the CPV cell at the SAPA Trade Centre and Director of the Prague Centre of Vietnamese Language, showed his pride in recent national development achievements and said he believed in the political party’s leadership and the success of the coming Congress.

He said overseas CPV members like him are delighted with the party and state’s actions in the corruption fight as well as thorough personnel preparations for the congress.

With 20-year efforts to maintain the teaching and learning of Vietnamese language at the Prague centre, Son appreciated the CPV and state leaders’ support for this work, saying he hopes the Vietnamese embassy in Prague will work with agencies in the homeland to help maintain language teaching and learning in the European nation.

VIET NAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK