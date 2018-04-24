The Cambodian population of the critically endangered Irrawaddy dolphins in the Mekong River has increased for the first time in two decades, officials announced on Monday, though the figure still falls below the riverine mammal’s
An international stock photo company has apologised for selling the rights to prisoner intake photos from Phnom Penh’s infamous Khmer Rouge-era S-21 torture centre, with a company representative saying he was unaware of restrictions
Police arrested more than 100 Chinese nationals for telecommunications fraud in Phnom Penh in two separate raids on Monday, according to immigration police.
The government will "take back" land on roughly 30 islands off Cambodia's southwest coast from private companies that have not made progress on planned developments, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday.
Boeung Kak land activist Tep Vanny is making another bid for release in a case that sent her to prison over a 2013 protest outside the home of Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Cambodian authorities are pursuing a rogue wild elephant after it trampled villagers’ farmland and disappeared into the jungle.
King Norodom Sihamoni, in an opening speech on Monday to Cambodia’s newly-minted Senate, urged the legislative body to uphold human rights and justice.
A man travelling in a pickup truck was slightly injured after his vehicle was struck by a train on the newly opened northern rail line in Banteay Meanchey’s Poipet town and pushed for about 50 metres before coming to a stop.
Women convicted of homicide in Cambodia reported they were coerced to sign documents they could not read and were often roped into a corrupt justice system by the men in their lives, according to new research.
A small crowd of goods transporters protested at the Pailin customs office on Saturday, demanding that authorities reduce the fees for imported goods, a request that was firmly denied.
In a closed-door meeting with garment industry union leaders on Sunday, Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered his audience to ensure that factory workers don’t organise political protests or associate with the remnants of the now-dissolved