Stock photo company apologises for offering S-21 inmate photos for sale An international stock photo company has apologised for selling the rights to prisoner intake photos from Phnom Penh’s infamous Khmer Rouge-era S-21 torture centre, with a company representative saying he was unaware of restrictions

More than 100 Chinese arrested for alleged telecommunications fraud Police arrested more than 100 Chinese nationals for telecommunications fraud in Phnom Penh in two separate raids on Monday, according to immigration police.

Prime Minister: Take back islands from inactive developers The government will "take back" land on roughly 30 islands off Cambodia's southwest coast from private companies that have not made progress on planned developments, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday.

Activist Tep Vanny makes new bid for release from Cambodia prison Boeung Kak land activist Tep Vanny is making another bid for release in a case that sent her to prison over a 2013 protest outside the home of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Authorities in Oddar Meanchey on the hunt for wild elephant Cambodian authorities are pursuing a rogue wild elephant after it trampled villagers’ farmland and disappeared into the jungle.

King Norodom Sihamoni welcomes new Senate, urges respect for human rights King Norodom Sihamoni, in an opening speech on Monday to Cambodia’s newly-minted Senate, urged the legislative body to uphold human rights and justice.

Train hits truck on new northern line in Poipet A man travelling in a pickup truck was slightly injured after his vehicle was struck by a train on the newly opened northern rail line in Banteay Meanchey’s Poipet town and pushed for about 50 metres before coming to a stop.

Unique hurdles exist for female offenders: report Women convicted of homicide in Cambodia reported they were coerced to sign documents they could not read and were often roped into a corrupt justice system by the men in their lives, according to new research.

Haulers protest high fees at border A small crowd of goods transporters protested at the Pailin customs office on Saturday, demanding that authorities reduce the fees for imported goods, a request that was firmly denied.