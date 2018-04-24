Login Register

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - National

Most read

Two of the four Irrawaddy dolphins born in 2018 swim in the Mekong River earlier this year. A new census on Monday revealed that the population for the critically endangered Irrawaddy dolphins increased to 92 in 2017, compared to 80 in 2015. WWF-Cambodia

First Irrawaddy dolphin increase since ’97
Publication date 24 April 2018 | 06:25 | ICT

The Cambodian population of the critically endangered Irrawaddy dolphins in the Mekong River has increased for the first time in two decades, officials announced on Monday, though the figure still falls below the riverine mammal’s

Latest

[name_1]

  • Stock photo company apologises for offering S-21 inmate photos for sale

    Publication date 23 April 2018 | 19:25 | ICT

    An international stock photo company has apologised for selling the rights to prisoner intake photos from Phnom Penh’s infamous Khmer Rouge-era S-21 torture centre, with a company representative saying he was unaware of restrictions

  • Immigration police round up dozens of reportedly Chinese nationals participating in telecommunications fraud in Phnom Penh. Photo supplied.

    More than 100 Chinese arrested for alleged telecommunications fraud

    Publication date 23 April 2018 | 18:49 | ICT

    Police arrested more than 100 Chinese nationals for telecommunications fraud in Phnom Penh in two separate raids on Monday, according to immigration police.

  • Beachgoers relax on Koh Tonsay in 2015. On Monday, Prime Minister Hun Sen said the island was among 30 that the government would "take back" from private companies that had not made progress on planned developments.

    Prime Minister: Take back islands from inactive developers

    Publication date 23 April 2018 | 17:47 | ICT

    The government will "take back" land on roughly 30 islands off Cambodia's southwest coast from private companies that have not made progress on planned developments, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday.

  • Activist Tep Vanny makes new bid for release from Cambodia prison

    Publication date 23 April 2018 | 15:15 | ICT

    Boeung Kak land activist Tep Vanny is making another bid for release in a case that sent her to prison over a 2013 protest outside the home of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

  • A female elephant trampling farmland was a rare sight for Oddar Meanchey villagers on Sunday. Supplied

    Authorities in Oddar Meanchey on the hunt for wild elephant

    Publication date 23 April 2018 | 16:55 | ICT

    Cambodian authorities are pursuing a rogue wild elephant after it trampled villagers’ farmland and disappeared into the jungle.

  • King Norodom Sihamoni watches boat races in Phnom Penh in 2016, flanked by high-ranking officials.

    King Norodom Sihamoni welcomes new Senate, urges respect for human rights

    Publication date 23 April 2018 | 12:00 | ICT

    King Norodom Sihamoni, in an opening speech on Monday to Cambodia’s newly-minted Senate, urged the legislative body to uphold human rights and justice.

  • A pickup truck collided with a train on Saturday in the border town of Poipet as the driver attempted to cross the tracks. Supplied

    Train hits truck on new northern line in Poipet

    Publication date 23 April 2018 | 06:41 | ICT

    A man travelling in a pickup truck was slightly injured after his vehicle was struck by a train on the newly opened northern rail line in Banteay Meanchey’s Poipet town and pushed for about 50 metres before coming to a stop.

  • Women prisoners carry their possessions out of Prey Sar after being released in 2015. A new report highlights the narratives of Cambodian women convicted of homicide.

    Unique hurdles exist for female offenders: report

    Publication date 23 April 2018 | 06:36 | ICT

    Women convicted of homicide in Cambodia reported they were coerced to sign documents they could not read and were often roped into a corrupt justice system by the men in their lives, according to new research.

  • Protesters gather in front of the customs office in Pailin on Saturday to demand lower fees on goods brought over the border from Thailand. National Police

    Haulers protest high fees at border

    Publication date 23 April 2018 | 06:35 | ICT

    A small crowd of goods transporters protested at the Pailin customs office on Saturday, demanding that authorities reduce the fees for imported goods, a request that was firmly denied.

  • Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks to a group of union leaders in Phnom Penh on Sunday. Facebook

    PM warns unions ahead of poll

    Publication date 23 April 2018 | 06:18 | ICT

    In a closed-door meeting with garment industry union leaders on Sunday, Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered his audience to ensure that factory workers don’t organise political protests or associate with the remnants of the now-dissolved

 